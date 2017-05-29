Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf has said Pakistan will present all evidences before the International Court of Justice in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, reported Radio Pakistan.

In an interview, he said Kulbhushan is an Indian agent and we have solid evidence about his involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Ashtar Ausaf said ICJ has not rejected Pakistan's stance in Kulbhushan case as interim verdict is not a defeat or victory of any country.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan will never compromise on national integrity.

On May 18th, UN’s top court on Thursday ordered Pakistan to stay the execution of an Indian national convicted of spying and running a terrorist network, in a decision hailed by New Delhi.

Pakistan, on the other hand, said the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has not changed the status of Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav’s case in any manner, and India has no substance in the case.

Judges at the ICJ ruled in a unanimous and binding decision that Jadhav must not be put to death by Islamabad until they have had time to pass final judgment in the case.

The court stopped short of ruling on the issue of consular access to Indian embassy officials in Pakistan for Jadhav. Indian Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi admitted to journalists at The Hague that no consular access would be given to Jadhav, pending a final verdict.

The ruling did not favour the arguments of either side but was meant to prevent Pakistan from taking any irrevocable steps before the court can decide whether it has jurisdiction in the case and, later, which side is right or wrong.