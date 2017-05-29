Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has forwarded complaints filed separately by Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan Mohammad Akram Sheikh and anchorperson Esshal Ali (Afshan Butt) against some TV channels to the Council of Complaint (CoC) Lahore for hearing.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, Advocate Akram Sheikh has complained that the TV channels News One, ARY News, Channel 24 and Channel-92 unleashed a malicious and defamatory campaign against his recent visit to Riyadh. News One’s anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood played a central role in that negative campaign, he complained.

The complainant stated that the above-mentioned TV channels in order to sensationalise news for their own personal agenda distorted the facts about his alleged participation in the summit. By doing so they also misinterpreted his professional status to the Saudi government/organisers of the summit.

According to the complainant, Dr Shahid Masood in "Live with Dr Shahid Masood" aired on News One, Maria Memon in "Sawaal Yeh Hai" aired on ARY News and Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain in his show, "DNA" aired on Channel 24 particularly hurled baseless allegations and participated in the malicious campaign against him.

In the complaint by anchorperson Esshal Ali (Afshan Butt) against Channel 24/City 42, she accused the TV channels of treating her unfairly, violating the written contract and unlawfully withholding her salary despite signing the contract with her.

Unfortunately, many journalists and TV anchors are complaining against TV channels for exploiting the rights of the working journalists. Both the cases have been referred to the Lahore Council of Complaints for hearing in its upcoming meeting.