HAFIZABAD-An Anti-Terrorism court remanded Pir Hassan Haseebur Rehman and his five disciples into the police custody for 20 days for harassing a Supreme Court judge here the other day.

According to the prosecution, Supreme Court judge Sardar Masood Khan along with his family was on the way to Islamabad in an official vehicle the other night. As he reached near Chauntra on Motorway, Pir Hassan Haseebur Rehman, son of Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Sajjada Nasheen Eidgah Sharif Rawalpindi, and his disciples in two vehicles attempted to hit the vehicle of judge while overtaking. They also intercepted his vehicle, allegedly harassed the family and hurled abuses on them. The judge and his family, however, remained unhurt.

On the complaint of Mr Masood, the Motorway Police arrested the suspects and impounded their vehicles. Later on, a case was registered against them with the Kaleke Mandi Police. The police produced them in Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism court from where they were remanded into the police custody.

YOUTH DROWNED: A youth of Sukheke drowned while bathing in Rakh Branch Canal here. According to Rescue 1122, 18-year-old Hasnain could not resist the fast-flow of water and disappeared in the canal.

Rescue operation was underway to recover his body till filing of the report.