ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz on Sunday appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) investigating offshore wealth of Sharif family at the National Judicial Academy, and remained with the team for more than two hours.

According to sources, Abdul Ghani advocate accompanied Hussain Nawaz but the investigation team refused to allow the counsel to assist PM’s son during the appearance.

The investigators took the plea that the counsel could only be allowed to assist his client if allowed by the Supreme Court. Hussain then appeared alone before the JIT in a separate room and recorded his statement during a two-hour session.

During the questioning, JIT asked him about the questionnaire that was sent to him earlier. Upon which he replied that he did not receive any. “I came here in emergency because when notice was sent, I was in London hence could not bring any documents with me,” he told JIT.

Also, according to a Waqt News report, the investigation team has recalled Hussain Nawaz on May 30 for further investigation.

It is learnt the JIT has started probing Rs1.2 billion Hudabiya Paper Mills scam of money laundering against Sharif family. The team has summoned incumbent National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmad for questioning on Saturday.

Hussain is the second high-profile individual to appear before the probe body after PM’s cousin Tariq Shafi, who was thoroughly questioned by the Supreme Court-appointed investigation team.

Earlier, it was being expected that Khawaja Haris, who is the lead counsel assisting the Sharif family in the Panama leaks case, would accompany Hussain during JIT quiz session.

Leaders and workers of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were gathered in large number outside the Judicial Academy to support Hussain Nawaz, who went away without talking to media after the appearance before JIT.

Prior to appearing however, he, in a brief interaction with the media, said he was given 24 hours notice to appear before the probe team, and was not sent any questionnaire. He said that he received the notice yesterday (Saturday) but added that he was appearing, along with his counsel, to present his stance.

Sources said the probe team is now looking into Hudabiya Paper Mills scam involving allegations of money laundering by the Sharif family.

Saeed Ahmad, who was previously deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, has been summoned for questioning. It is said that a foreign currency account of Saeed was used to deposit huge funds to obtain direct and indirect credit lines.

In view of a recent court directive that the JIT should conclude and complete its investigations within the allotted 60-day period, the probe team has been working even on weekends to meet the deadline.

The JIT had submitted on May 22 an initial report before the three-member bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, which was formed to implement April 20 verdict of the apex court in Panama Papers case.

After reviewing the report, the contents of which were not made public, the special bench assured full support to the JIT head Wajid Zia, ordering him to take the stand and complete the probe within the 60-day timeframe. The bench directed the FIA director to report any problems faced by the members of the JIT to the court.

Hussain plea hearing

It was learnt that Khawaja Haris would appear on Hussain Nawaz’ behalf before the three-judge special bench today (Monday) which would take up Hussain’s plea against two JIT members.

Hussain, who would also appear before the court, had raised questions on the impartiality of Amer Aziz of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Bilal Rasool of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as the members of the six-member investigation team.

According to the source, one of the JIT members is considered a close friend of former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf. The other is said to be a relative of former Punjab governor Mian Azhar, a founding member of the Pakistan Muslim League and currently aligned with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Both PTI and Musharraf are considered arch rivals of the PML-N, which is headed by Hussain’s father.

Hussain Nawaz in his application requested that for the sake of propriety the two officers should recuse themselves from the JIT to ensure an ‘upright and unbiased’ investigation into the allegations against the ruling family.

Marriyum’s statement

State Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb yesterday said PML-N holds constitutional institutions of the country in high esteem.

Talking to a news channel, she said that the appearance of the son of an elected prime minister before the joint investigation team has substantiated ruling party’s stance in this regard.

Marriyum said that Hussain Nawaz could have avoided the JIT notice but he appeared before it, though he has expressed reservations over two member of the JIT.