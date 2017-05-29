LAHORE: PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has claimed that PML-N is trying to buy the upcoming elections.

During a press conference in Islamabad he claimed that one thousand billion rupees have been allotted for PML-N workers and to steal the upcoming polls.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi stated that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is also trying to hide facts regarding defence spending in the new budget. There hasn’t been an increase in the defence spending rather it has been lowered.

PML-Q leader further said that Nawaz Sharif should remember the slogans that he raised while promising not to take foreign aid at any cost.