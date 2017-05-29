MARDAN - A noted lawyer said on Sunday that police weakened Mashal murder case by arresting too many suspects.

The lawyer, while talking to TheNation on condition of anonymity, said that the courts usually grant benefits of doubt where there are too many suspects in a case, particularly in murder cases. Therefore, the police apparently have weakened Mashal murder case as well as they have so far arrested as many as 57 suspects in the case.

Mashal Khan was a student of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM), who was lynched by a mob of fellow students, university employees and outsiders in Garden Campus on April 13 for having allegedly committed blasphemy. The police had later claimed that the allegations could not be substantiated.

The lawyer was of the view that the police should have arrested Mashal for the alleged blasphemy and should have tried him under Section 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code. This would not only have saved his life but would have also settled the rumours against him, the lawyer said.

He said that Iqbal Khan, Mashal Khan’s father, has also called the blasphemy allegations and the subsequent murder as a conspiracy. He added that the police have so far unable to locate as to who was uploading videos to the Internet regarding the incident, on the basis of which the police have so far arrested more than fifty suspects in the case. The lawyer said that those who are uploading the videos could also be part of the conspiracy and they should be brought to justice as well. He added that those who captured videos on the spot were also part of the mob so they should also be tried for the offence against Mashal.