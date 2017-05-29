LAHORE: A proclaimed offender (PO) having a head bounty of one and a half million rupees was killed in exchange of fire with police here on Monday.

DIG Operations, Haider Ashraf said that accused Nadir opened fire at police at Multan Road in Lahore.

He said that in retaliatory firing of police, the culprit have a head bounty of Rs1,500,000 and was killed and his body was moved to hospital for postmortem.

The killed PO was wanted by police in number of cases of murders, robberies and kidnapping for ransom.