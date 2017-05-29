PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa President Mohammad Humayun Khan has alleged that the PTI government after failing to deliver has let loose its workers to attack government installations, a dangerous trend being introduced by the provincial rulers.

Speaking at a protesting camp set up by the Young Doctors Association here, he said that the people were now well aware of the performance of the PTI as it had done nothing for the welfare of a common man in its four years rule in KP.

Flanked by the PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai, Humayun alleged that the KP was being governed from Bani Gala while the main hospital of the province, Lady Reading Hospital, was being controlled from Washington. Instead of facilitating patients, the PTI provincial government was charging Rs200 admission fee from poor patients which he said was regrettable.

The PTI, he said, was planning to privatise all government-run hospitals in the KP, but the PPP would not allow it and fully oppose it at all forums. He said that it was the responsibility of the provincial government to compensate doctors if they die in accidental happenings. According to reports, at least five doctors in KP have died in different accidents, he said assuring the doctors that the PPP would be with them through thick and thin and support their demands.

Nighat Orakzai announced that she would soon submit a resolution in the KP Assembly against Nowsherawan Barki, the chief executive of the Lady Reading Hospital, who according to reports, was the cousin of the PTI chief Imran Khan. She said that the PPP would resolve doctors’ issues if it was voted to power in the 2018 elections.

YDA’s representative Dr Imran said that a conspiracy was being hatched to close down the postgraduate medical institute by handing over the affairs of the Lady Reading Hospital to a private health institute. “The YDA would not allow it and for this purpose, they would launch a massive movement in the future to frustrate such conspiracies against health institutions in the KP, he said.

MUQAM CONDEMNS ATTACKS ON WAPDA INSTALLATIONS

Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Sunday condemned attacks on installations of Water and Power Development Authority in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and urged Peshawar High Court to direct for arresting the persons involved in the attacks.

Muqam while addressing press conference in WAPDA House Peshawar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were blaming federal government for their failures with an aim to hide their performance. He reiterated the formula devised by power supply companies throughout the country that areas where there are huge line losses, 16-hour-long load shedding would be carried out there, adding that in areas with lesser line losses, only eight-hour-long load shedding would be carried out.

He said that there are 400 feeders in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) where lines losses are more than fifty per cent and these feeders are overloaded due to electricity theft and payment of bill. He said that despite of ban on installation of new feeders, he managed to lift ban on installing new feeders and soon new feeders would be installed.

He said that the overloading problem would be resolved in KP after installation of four 220 KVA grid stations. He said that Golen Gol and Besham Ali Dobair would be linked with Swat. He mentioned that national installations were not property of any person but these are national assets which would be protected at all costs. He urged Inspector General of Police to ensure protection of WAPDA installations otherwise it would cause law and order situation in the province.

He also appealed to the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) to direct action against those people who are attacking grid stations and WAPDA offices.

Meanwhile, the advisor also addressed a function in connection with Youm-e-Takbir in Peshawar. He said that on this day in 1998, Pakistan became the first atomic power of Islamic world. He said that the credit goes to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who took bold decision to declare the country an atomic power.