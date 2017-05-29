To spread ‘awareness’ regarding Panama Leaks scandal and corruption of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has prepared special ‘Panama Vans’

According to PTI sources, the vans with television screens on three sides will show special documentaries on Panama Leaks, London flats of Sharif family and verdict of Supreme Court.

The van will also show the struggle and protests of PTI on this scandal, sources stated.

PTI senior leader Jahgir Tareen showed first van to chairman Imran Khan who liked the idea and asked to prepare more vans.

These vans will be sent across the country to tell people about the Panama case.