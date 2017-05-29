SIALKOT-Traders observed strike and boycotted the Ramazan Bazaar in Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil here on the appeal of Markazi Anjuman Tajraan as a protest against the heavy fines imposed on several local shopkeepers and their arrest.

The protesting traders staged a demonstration in front of the Ramazan Bazaar. They were carrying placards. They chanted slogans against the local administration. They also refused to establish their stalls at the Ramazan bazaar.

Thus, the sale of most of commodities remained suspended at Sasta Ramazan Bazaars. They said that Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Zaheer Liaqat imposed heavy fines on the local shopkeepers and traders and added that these fines were totally unjustified. They said that the local traders have gone on strike in Chawinda to lodge their strong protest against “highhandedness” of the Pasrur administration.

They announced to continue the strike till the withdrawal of the heavy fines imposed on the local traders and their release from the cases lodged against them by the local administration. The protesting traders urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail said that he had ordered a probe into the matter. He said no one would be allowed to profiteer and hoard commodities.

Meanwhile, a hot sunny day kept the people away from the Ramazan bazaars on the first day of Ramazan as no rush of people was witnessed in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas.

All the roads, markets and shopping centres wore a deserted look, as the people averted to come out on the roads in sizzling hot weather. Most of the people stayed in to get them saved from the sunshine.

The district administration established eight Sasta Ramazan bazaars in Sialkot district to provide maximum financial relief to the common people by providing them the best quality daily used commodities on subsidized rates, as per administration officer.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner detected the sale of the substandard potatoes, onions, garlic and other vegetables at Sasta Ramazan Bazaar Daska during his sudden visit. The DC took very serious note of the practice and suspended secretary of Market Committee Ehsanullah for his slackness and negligence.