LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif today gave directions to keep a check on the quality, supply and prices of eatables in Ramzan bazaars so that relief could be provided to people.

In a statement, he warned that no compromise will be made on quality of items.

The Chief Minister directed the cabinet committee on price control to ensure availability of flour, sugar, pulses, ghee, vegetables and fruits at subsidized rates during Ramzan.

He said a historic relief package of over nine billion rupees is being given to people in Ramzan. He has directed to launch a ruthless crackdown against profiteers and hoarders.