Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that roads and motorways would help boost the economy of Pakistan by providing access to far flung areas and also generate employment opportunities.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on development projects particularly roads and motorways projects across the country and metro link to New Islamabad International Airport.

The prime minister directed that timelines for completion of project should be adhered to and no compromise be made on quality of work. He further directed that all works be undertaken with utmost transparency.

Authorities concerned briefed the prime minister regarding progress on various roads and motorway projects being undertaken across the country.