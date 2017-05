FAISALABAD: One man was killed and nine others injured when roof of a mosque collapsed near Risala Road, Faisalabad late Sunday night.

According to media reports, the mosque’s roof fell on people offering Taraweeh prayers (Namaz-e-Taraweeh) on Sunday night. Rescue sources stated, one worshipper died and wounded nine others. The injured people have been shifted to the city’s Civil Hospital.