BAHAWALPUR-At least 1,908 policemen and 1,493 police volunteers have been deployed to guard 1,129 mosques across Bahawalpur division, RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja said.

During a meeting with police officers, he said besides policemen, the mosques’ administration has arranged 2,234 volunteers to perform duty along with the cops. Similarly, 277 policemen and 142 police volunteers are performing duty for the security of 101 Imambargahs while 218 volunteers have been arranged by the administration of Imambargahs.

He said 2016 policemen have been deployed for the security of 30 Ramazan Bazaars across the division. He said 69 Madni Dastarkhawans have been established in the division and are being guarded by 98 police officials.

The RPO directed the police officials to ensure foolproof security at mosques, Imambargahs and religious congregations throughout the division. He said parking of motorbikes and other vehicles should be established at least 200 metres away from these sites, adding everyone, visitor to mosques and Imambargahs must be frisked thoroughly. He also directed to deploy cops on rooftop of the buildings to keep a close eye on the movement of suspects.

The RPO also directed the DPOs of all districts to deal the violators of National Action Plan with sternly.