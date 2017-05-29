Supreme Court has rejected the objections of Hussain Nawaz regarding Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

According to details, the top court ordered JIT to continue work as per law.

"No one is above the law," remarked the apex court.

Justice Ejaz Afzal remarked that JIT will not be changed. "If we keep on changing the members then how would it work," said the court.

Three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal heard the application filed by Prime Minister’s son.

Earlier, Hussain Nawaz expressed apprehensions on two of six members of JIT. These members are representatives of State Bank and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

He blamed that these two members have connections with former President Pervaiz Musharraf and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Hussain Nawaz moved the top court in his plea.

Advocate Khawaja Haris represented Hussain Nawaz in the top court.

Furthermore, SC ordered National Bank President to be present in front of JIT tomorrow.

On Sunday, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for Panama case recalled Hussain Nawaz on May 30th for further investigation.

The son of Prime Minister was given questionnaire and asked to give answers within time.

Earlier, Hussain Nawaz testified in front of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) today.

He recorded his statement in front of the team.

During the questioning, JIT asked him about the questionnaire. Upon which he replied that he did not receive any.

"I came here in emergency because when notice was sent, I was in London hence could not bring any documents with me," he told JIT.

JIT was established by Supreme Court to further probe Panama Leaks scandal.