Senator Mian Ateeq said that he was stressed due to his wife, therefore he wouldn't be able to address the house during today's session.

According to media reports, Mian Ateeq walked out of the house to attend a call from his wife. When he returned, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani asked him, where did he go and to which he replied that he got a call from his wife.

Upon hearing this Chairman Senate laughed.

Later, Mian Ateeq said, “I am under stress because of my wife, due to which I cannot address the house.”