PESHAWAR - Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Settlement Authority in collaboration with United Nations’ Development Programme installed forty two solar panels besides water storage tanks and hand pumps in remote areas of Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

Solar water pumps are best suitable to for provision of drinking water in remote areas or where electricity supply is interrupted frequently. With the use of solar technology, reliable supply of water could be achieved over a long period by powering tube wells with submersible and surface pumps, a statement issued here stated.

In district Bannu, many small villages lack basic facilities, including access to clean water. Women and children typically shoulder the burden of fetching water, travelling long tracks. Moreover, the water fetched so is often contaminated as well. The existing water supply system consists of open dug wells, rainwater collected in ponds and small irrigation channels, the statement added.

Mir Khanan, 26, a resident of Datakhel area in Bannu, said that solar water pumping could provide an alternative option for clean drinking water supply and electricity sources over a long period of time to operate tube wells. This is an efficient and reliable turnkey solution, the statement said.

Waheed Ullah, resident of Nasher Mast, said that the initiative had particularly changed lives of women and teenage girls. Women and girls of the area had to fetch water for their family due to which they could not give proper time to their families, house responsibilities and the girls could not attend their schools. But the solar water pumps have ensured supply of clean drinking water that has reduced the burden of diseases and work load on local women and girls, he said.

Inam Ullah, another resident of the same village, said that frequent electricity outages were the main hurdle in getting enough water for daily use. We hardly have 2 to 3 hours of electricity in entire day. We use to travel three kilometres another village to fetch water. The solar system has brought life back to our village, he said.

“We are extremely happy and thankful to the authorities for providing us an alternative source”, he said.

Handling this issue has also reduced tension in the community. The solar and gravity-based water supply schemes are bringing happiness to the region and portable drinking water to inhabitants’ doorsteps. Thousands of people are directly benefitting from the water supply schemes while hundreds of people would be indirectly facilitated, the statement added.