ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary National Security Committee (PNSC) meeting will be held today in parliament house under chairmanship of speaker National Assembly (NA) Ayaz Sadiq.

According to media reports, advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf will brief the committee about Pakistan’s preparation for the Indian Sepoy Kulbhushan case hearing in International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the national security advisor Lieutenant general (Retd) Nasir Janjua will brief the committee about the country’s overall security situation.