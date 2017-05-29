KHANEWAL-Speakers during a ceremony urged the government and the society to leave no stone unturned for the welfare and rehabilitation of the persons with disabilities in the country. Rehabilitation of special people is the responsibility of the society as well as the government, they said. They added that there is no doubt that it is the government’s responsibility to take care of special people; however, the welfare organisations and philanthropists should come forward and help them.

They said, “We all should make an all-out effort to empower the special people to earn handsome money for them and their family.”

Abida, a special person, said that she was very happy over receiving of the wheelchair which will enable him to move around and meet his friends easily. She was addressing the wheelchair /Try-cycle/Sewing machine distribution ceremony held in Khanewal.

Qulzam Bashir Ahmad said that disabled people should be considered important part of the society and the society should contribute to their progress.