LODHRAN-PTI Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen

condoled with the heirs of 10 victims of the Adda Shahnal gas cylinder blast and expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy here on Sunday.

On May 14, a gas cylinder blasted in a shop in Lodhran’s Adda Shahnal. During the incident, 2 people died on the spot and 21 others were injured. Eleven people who were critically injured were shifted to Multan Nishtar Hospital from the Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Of the 11, five passed away on Friday and the others on Saturday and Sunday.

He met with the families of the deceased and gave Rs200,000 each as compensation and announced to give Rs50,000 each to the injured persons.

Tareen said that the cylinder blast happened due to negligence and the responsible persons would be brought to book. He added that the compensation money was not alternative to the precious lives.

Meanwhile, Tareen criticised Punjab chief minister and said that that Punjab government’s inhumanity on the incident was very disappointing and an act to be condemned. The government has always dealt Lodhran like a stepmother. He said to Shahbaz Sharif, only Lahore is Punjab and the people of Southern Punjab are considered inferior.

Earlier, during his meeting with PTI leaders, workers and supporters at his residence, Tareen said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is struggling for the rights of the poor and will not rest until the rulers who looted the people are behind bars.

He said the federal budget neglected southern Punjab. In the coming elections, no one can stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf from making government, he said.

Rulers cause unbearable loss to country, says PPP

BAHAWALPUR-The incompetent and corrupt rulers have not only caused huge losses to the national economy but have also dented the country’s image across the world.

PPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood, general secretary Natasha Daultana and secretary information Shaukat Basra stated during a media talk here the other day.

“Instead of leading the Muslim world by being rulers of the most powerful Islamic country, the rulers have been devouring the country resources and all their activities are for personal interests,” they alleged.

They regretted the world powers have befooled the Middle Eastern countries and are looting their resources by selling them weapons worth trillions of dollars.

“Their strategy, by selling weapons, is nothing but to promote terrorism in Arab countries that have already been burning in sectarian wars since long,” they pointed out.

They lauded PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, saying he was a great leader who made Pakistan an atomic power. They claimed international powers have Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and then Benazir Bhutto killed as both wanted to utilize the resources of Muslim world only for the development and prosperity of Muslim Ummah.