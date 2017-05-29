KASUR: Police registered a case against suspects who allegedly tortured their son-in-law to death in Chungi 6, Kot Radha Kishan here the other day.

Iqbal Maseeh had visited the house of his in-laws in Bhagiana Kalan about two days ago to reconcile with his angry wife. He argued there with his in-laws at which the latter subjected him to severe physical torture. He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police refused to register case against the accused at which the deceased's family put his body on road and protested against the police. DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi took notice of the situation and ordered the officials concerned to register a case.