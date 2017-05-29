The mercury is wreaking havoc on the people as the month of Ramzan began on Sunday, and there is no respite on the horizon.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, temperatures are likely to soar during the first half of the fasting month. Extremely hot and dry weather is to persist in almost the entire country, officials said. However, the weather is expected to improve in the second half of June with the advent of the pre-monsoon season.

Meteorological Department spokesperson Dr Muhammad Hanif said that this year the pre-monsoon is expected to begin in the second half of the Ramzan when two to three spells of rain would turn the weather pleasant. He added that normally the pre-monsoon season starts in the second or third week of June. But this year the system was likely to enter the country during the second week, while monsoons are expected from the first week of July.

Further, he said that one or two rainfalls are also likely to occur in the first half of Ramzan, but mostly hot dry conditions would grip most parts of the country.

The weather is expected to remain cloudy intermittently after every two to three days during the first half of Ramzan which may reduce the intensity of the heat, Dr Hanif added.

Replying to a question regarding the weather on Eid, he stated that wet and humid temperature is likely during the festival.