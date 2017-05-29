PESHAWAR - Three persons died and two others sustained injuries when high power electricity line fall on a house in Gulbahar area on Sunday.

The house was owned by an Afghan national Kabir, rescue officials said. The high power lines were hanging over part of the house which caused the incident, resulting in killing of three persons and injuring two others.

Soon after the incident, neighbours and rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital. However, three persons identified as Kabir, 45, Muzammil and his brother succumbed to severe electric shocks.

The deceased included father and his two sons while the injured included his wife and another son. The incident occurred due to lack of awareness as all the persons went behind the first person to rescue him while no one removed electric lines attached to his body which caused the incident.





Our Staff Reporter