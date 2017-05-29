SHEIKHUPURA-Three alleged kidnappers-cum-murderers of a minor were reportedly killed in a shootout with police here on Sunday. District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfaraz Virk said that the police on a tip-off conducted an operation against the criminals who had killed a seven-year-old child after kidnapping him in Safdarabad area.

As the policemen reached the hideout, they came across intense firing by the outlaws. The crossfire continued for some time as a result, three outlaws were killed and arms were recovered from their possession. The dead bodies of the culprits were shifted to hospital for post-mortem while raids were being conduct to arrest their accomplices.

Couple, son shot dead in Gujrat

GUJRAT: Armed men gunned three members of a family and escaped the scene here on Sunday.

Police said that armed men belonging to rival group, barged into the house of an opponent in Kaka Kot locality in the Kanjah Police jurisdictionre. They opened indiscriminate fire on the family members, killing three persons including a man, his wife and their son the spot.–INP

The bodies were shifted to hospital for post-mortem and the police registered a case against the murderers.