GUJRANWALA-The divisional administration has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the completion of development schemes before 30th of June.

Addressing a Divisional Development Committee meeting, the Gujranwala commissioner stressed a need for gearing up the construction work at development projects. He also directed that officers keep a close eye on the schemes and ensure the use of high quality material in these schemes.

Under chief minister package, 194 development projects would be completed at a cost of 450 million rupee while 1,536 projects would be completed under Prime Minister Development Programme which will cost Rs4,600 million.

The commissioner said that deputy commissioners maintain better coordination with the officers concerned and also get progress reports from them regularly.