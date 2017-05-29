LAKKI MARWAT - Two people were killed and another received bullet wounds when two groups clashed over a minor dispute in Nawerkhel village in the limits of Lakki Marwat Police Station on Sunday.

Police said that the deceased included Muzamil Khan from one side and Furqan from the other and their bodies along with injured Zeshan were shifted to government city hospital.

They said that both groups confronted each other in the village and opened fire.

Police quoted a complainant Nawab Khan as stating in the FIR that the accused persons including Zeeshan, Noman, Furqan and Irfan wanted to compel his son Muzamil to sell narcotics for them.

“On refusal they shot and killed him,” the complainant added.

Irfan from the other side lodged a separate FIR with the Lakki police stating therein that the accused persons including Abdul Rehman, Nawab Khan and Ramzan killed Furqan and injured Zeeshan on a minor dispute.

Police said that they arrested three nominated killers Irfan, Nawab and Zeshan from both sides after registration of separate cases under relevant section of law.

They said that the bodies were handed over to relatives for burial after fulfilling medico-legal formalities.