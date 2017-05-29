Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan said that it’s a challenge, SC can investigate or form a JIT in his case, but there would be only one conclusion.

In his latest Tweets he says that he would come out clean as compared to Nawaz Sharif in Panama case.


Imran Khan explains he bought his London flat from cricket earning, later bought a house in Bani Gala,



He further explains that he was a taxpayer in UK and is paying his taxes in Pakistan since 1981,


Then he predicts that JIT will find Nawaz Sharif guilty in Panama case,


In the end he says,