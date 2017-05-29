Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan said that it’s a challenge, SC can investigate or form a JIT in his case, but there would be only one conclusion.

In his latest Tweets he says that he would come out clean as compared to Nawaz Sharif in Panama case.

Whether SC investigates or forms JIT in my case, here is my challenge: whatever they want to do, they will come to only one conclusion - — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 29, 2017





Imran Khan explains he bought his London flat from cricket earning, later bought a house in Bani Gala,

I bought London flat from taxed legit cricket earnings in 1983; sold it in 2003 & brought funds back thru legit banking channels https://t.co/SmnmTETTTH — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 29, 2017





Paid for purchase of Bani Gala property from these earned funds remitted back to Pakistan. https://t.co/PsUPXmEIvF — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 29, 2017





He further explains that he was a taxpayer in UK and is paying his taxes in Pakistan since 1981,

Was taxpayer in UK for 20 yrs; am taxpayer in Pak since 1981. Never have I done anything illegal; nor have I ever been served a tax notice — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 29, 2017





Then he predicts that JIT will find Nawaz Sharif guilty in Panama case,

In contrast, I predict JIT will find NS, while he held PM office guilty of tax evasion, money laundering & perjury (Qatari letter) https://t.co/djNSlAqQI6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 29, 2017





In the end he says,

Those who think I am playing with fire & might get disqualified, it will be a small price to pay to rid Pak of corruption mafias' Godfather. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 29, 2017



