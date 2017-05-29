MIRPUR (AJK)-A two-day workshop was held for the training of politicians pertaining intra-party democracy, the role of youth in decision-making and analyses of existing structures of political parties.

The leaders and activists from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N, Jammu Kashmir People’s Party (JKPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party actively participated in and benefited from the training workshop.

Centre for Peace, Development and Reforms (CPDR), an AJK-based research and training think-tank, hosted the training workshop in the federal capital. In this first ever cross party setting, young cadre from the political parties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) underwent the training. Second and third tier leadership from the four major political parties participated in the meeting wherein a detailed discussion on the strengths and limitations of the participating parties was carried out.

Besides, the participants also pondered over different opportunities to improve governance and structure. One of the key themes of the workshop was to empower young leaders to play a more responsible role in Kashmir conflict and help political parties build more affective policy on Kashmir.

The young leaders are also equipped with means and ways to use social media for effective political communication, building inclusive campaigning and broader outreach using Information and communication technology (ICT).

PPP AJK President Chaudhry Latif Akbar graced the occasion as chief guest. Sharing his experiences, he emphasised the importance of young, vibrant and active second and third tier leadership of political parties for bringing real change and democracy in AJK.

“To ensure free and fair elections in AJK, general elections in Pakistan Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan should be held on the same date,” said Akbar. Appreciating the effort, he stated that CPDR should organise more workshops based on the themes of dialogue, mediation, communication and reconciliation to prepare the young generation of new leaders for playing an effective role in politics.

He suggested that proportional representation system must introduce on 12-Refugees seat located in the four provinces of Pakistan to ensure free and fair elections in AJK.

CPDR Executive Director Ershad Mahmud said that young political leaders of AJK should have better insight and understanding of local issues and dynamics of politics. He also emphasised the importance of grassroots politics which according to him is diminishing due to weakening parties. Hence, it is the responsibility of young leaders to have a deeper connectivity with masses and establish rapport to become effective leaders, said Mahmud.

He suggested that parties should pay attention to promote intra-party democracy, flourish democratic culture, inclusiveness and improve party structures. Commenting on Chaudhary Latif Akbar’s suggestion, Dr Waqas stated that CPDR would organise more workshops and training in these areas to improve the standard of democracy and governance in AJK.