ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari will spend the month of Ramazan abroad and will return on Eid, close aides said.

A close aide of the Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman told The Nation that Zardari would also undergo medical check-up during his stay away from Pakistan.

“He will mostly remain in Dubai but might fly to London or New York for a few days in between for a medical check-up. He may opt to consult doctors in Dubai too instead of visiting the US and the UK,” the PPP leader, who flew with Zardari to Dubai last night, said.

Zardari’s son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – who co-heads the PPP with his father - will remain in Pakistan in Ramazan.

Late last year, Zardari had announced that he and Bilawal would contest by-elections but so far no schedule has been issued.

Although the incumbent National Assembly is marching towards the end of its tenure – with some predicting early elections – Zardari has repeatedly said he would not skip his plan to contest by-polls.

He never shared when he wanted to do this.

If he contests by-elections and becomes a member of the National Assembly, Zardari would be the second former president to become a lawmaker after Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari.

Leghari – who died in 2010 – was also a prominent member of the PPP until he developed differences with Zardari and the late Benazir Bhutto.

On the last death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, Zardari told his supporters he would contest by-elections to target the ruling “monarchy” in the country.

This year, Zardari and Bilawal were elected as Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and PPP chief respectively.

This created confusion as there were hints they will contest on different parties’ tickets.

Zardari was expected to contest on a PPPP ticket and Bilawal for the PPP.

The party however, said there should be no legal issue if Bilawal contested on a PPPP ticket, while being the PPP chairman.

The PPPP has been contesting the polls on behalf of the PPP since 2002 and efforts to re-engage the PPP have faced legal hurdles.

It is also expected the PPPP will contest the fourth successive general elections for the PPP in 2018 as merger of the electoral extension with the parent party seemed tricky.

The PPPP was created from within the PPP in 2002 during the military regime of Pervez Musharraf to dodge a law that prohibited the parties led by convicted leaders from contesting the polls.

The law kept the late Benazir Bhutto and incumbent Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif out of the electoral race.

The PPPP contested again in 2008 to win the general polls for the PPP and in 2013 to end up as the second largest bloc in the National Assembly.

It won elections in Sindh to form the provincial government. During the recent weeks, Zardari held some political rallies and chaired meetings in a bid to revive the PPP after the 2013 defeat.

He won back Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat in Punjab but finds an uphill task to improve the party’s standing in the populous province that usually decides who will rule.

Another PPP leader said Bilawal would continue meetings with party leaders and supporters in Ramazan to find ways to counter rivals in Punjab.

“While Zardari is away, Bilawal will carry on the meetings. They do not aim to win in Punjab but get a few seats from here,” he said.

Punjab was once a stronghold of the PPP during the peak of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but it slowly drifted away to the right-wing or pro-right parties.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-Nawaz) has been firmly in control of the province over the recent past.

Zardari’s spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar told The Nation that the PPP co-chairman would return on Eid and would celebrate the festival in Nawabshah.

“During Ramazan, he will stay in Dubai. There is no big medical reason. He is mainly in Dubai to spend the fasting month there. Bilawal is here [in Pakistan],” he said.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate, Taj Haider Sunday expressed dismay over questions raised by family of Prime Minister Sharif against the Joint Investigation Team set up by the Supreme Court to investigate the Panama leaks case.

In a statement, Senator Haider said that the JIT had been set up under orders of the Supreme Court to investigate charges against the prime minister and his family and report findings.

“It is for the court to decide whether the accused were guilty or not. Two senior most judges of the Supreme Court have already pronounced “guilty” verdict. The other three judges also did not exonerate the prime minister either but ordered further investigations,” he said.

Senator Haider said that the JIT must not fail in its duty to thoroughly investigate every bit of information and evidence placed before it.

“More importantly it must not appear soft on the accused whether by intimidation, coercion or inducement. By choosing not to relinquish his office on the face such damning indictment prior to investigation Nawaz Sharif has exposed the high office of the prime minister and leader of the parliament to public ridicule and embarrassment,” he said.

Senator Haider said the degradation of the offices of the prime minister caused by his refusal to step down to pave way for fair investigation was a matter of deep anguish and embarrassment.

“The prime minister is the leader of the house and his degradation is also degrading the parliament. After making the fateful choice to be investigated, while in office and then objecting to the proceedings of the JIT tantamount to blocking justice,” he added.

Haider said that refusing investigation was a catastrophe.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz appeared before the JIT in connection with the Panama leaks scandal. Hussain Nawaz had earlier shown concerns over the members of JIT.