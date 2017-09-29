Gazain Marri, the son of late Baloch politician Nawab Khair Bakhsh Marri, has been granted bail by an Anti-terrorist court (ATC) in Sibi today, reported Waqt News.

ATC judge Mohammad Rafiq Langove asked the former home minister to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.4 million in order to secure his bail.

A murder case was registered against Marri in 2004 at Manjara levies station Kohlu after a landmine blast in Kohlu's Mavand tehsil in June 2004 had killed civilians.

Earlier, on September 22, he was arrested by police upon his arrival at Quetta airport after spending 18 years of his self-imposed exile in Dubai.