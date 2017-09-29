An agreement has been signed with a Chinese company in Lahore on Friday to set up a 1263 MW LNG-fueled power plant in Jhang, reported by Radio Pakistan

The project will be completed in twenty-six months whereas it will start power generation of 810 MW within fourteen months.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said load shedding in the country will be solved forever due to concrete measures were taken by the PML (N) government.

The Chief Minister said that all power projects have been completed speedily with utmost transparency.

Shahbaz Sharif said the first phase of power plants at Bhikhi and Haveli Bahadur Shah is already functional.

He said Sahiwal Power Plant and Solar Park Bahawalpur are being completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.