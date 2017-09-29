PESHAWAR:- A total of 360 new patients were tested positive for dengue virus while 98 persons were discharged from different hospitals of the city. As per official report, as many as 1,673 tests were conducted in separate hospitals of the province where 360 patients were diagnosed with dengue virus while 98 persons were discharged. After new cases, the total number of admitted patients in the hospitals was recorded as 339.–Staff Reporter