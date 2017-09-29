Karachi:- The All Pakistan Newspapers Society has announced that member publications of the APNS will observe one closed holiday on Sunday, October 01, 2017 on account of Ashura. Consequently, there will be no morning newspapers on Monday, October 02, 2017 whereas the evening newspapers not appearing on Sunday, October 01, 2017, may bring out their edition on Monday, October 02, if they so desire.–PR