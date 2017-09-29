Minister for Commerce Pervaiz Malik says factors like access to newer technologies and focusing on the rural economy are essential for providing a level playing field to farmers and agriculture exporters from small countries, reported by Radio Pakistan.

He said this while speaking at the World Trade Organization Public Forum in Geneva.

The Minister said climate change and food security are major challenges for developing countries.

During his visit to Geneva, the Minister also held a roundtable meeting with 'Friends of E-Commerce for Development' a group of developing countries led by Pakistan and Costa Rica.