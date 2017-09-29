HANGU - Unidentified armed men gunned down a Councillor of Union Council (UC) here on Thursday and fled from the scene.

Police said that unknown miscreants sprayed bullets at Councillor Muhammad Usman at Samana Road in Hangu.

The Councillor was killed on the spot and the assailants fled the scene after committing the murder.

The police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity, however, a case has been registered against unidentified assailants and investigation was underway.