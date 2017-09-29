An explosion has taken place near a private hospital at ring road in Peshawar, says SSP Operations Sajjad Khan.

Atleast five people have been injured.

According to media reports minor level explosion took place.

Rescue teams have reached the scene and assisting the injured. Critically injured are being shifted to Lady Reading hospital.

Police has not confirmed the nature of blast.

Security agencies are taking all precautionary measures to avoid any unforeseen circumstances. Security has been beefed up across Pakistan in the wake of 9th and 10th Muharram.

This is a developing story.