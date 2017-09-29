KARACHI - Five suspected terrorists were killed in an encounter with police on Thursday during a raid in Sachal area of the metropolis, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Rao Anwar told media.

Encounter took place at a watchman room of an empty PIDC Society located in Sector 27/A Scheme 33.

Rao Anwar revealed that police conducted a raid following the information provided by the intelligence agency. Police team led by encounter specialist SSP Rao Anwar asked militants to surrender, however, militants offered resistance and during exchange of fire five terrorists associated with Al-Qaeda Subcontinent, Daesh and defunct Lashker-e-Jahngvi were killed. Rao Anwar said the militants were planning to carry out a massive bloodshed during Ashura procession. He said the militants killed were involved in number of terror activities including, Safoora tragedy, Abbas Town blast, Shia and police target killing and various other acts. Police claimed to have recovered weapons from the possession of militants killed. Crime scene where encounter took place revealed that the militants had four TT pistols, one rifle, two empty hand grenades, two rockets without launchers. He said the two out of five militants were identified as Abid Sharif and Abdul Shakoor while the bodies of militants were shifted to morgue after autopsy.

SSP Anwar said that Sharif was an engineer by professional and used to work on an explosive-leaden car without driver to carry out major terrorist activity in the city.

STREET CRIMINAL KILLED

Separately, Landhi police claimed on Thursday to have killed a street criminal in an encounter recovering weapons from his possession. SHO Landhi Sarwar Commando said that police during routine snap checking signaled a suspicious motorbike near Landhi 89 to stop, however, gunmen riding on a motorbike resorted to firing and tried to flee. Police chased the criminals. During exchange of fire, one of the suspect sustained bullet wounds and fell down from the motorbike while his comrade managed to flee. Police shifted the body to morgue after autopsy at JPMC. The suspect killed was yet to be identified.

DAESH MAN ARRESTED

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an operative affiliated with Daesh/ISIS from Karachi Cantt Station. The FIA claimed that the accused Khalil-ur-Rehman hailed from Interior Sindh. He reached Karachi by train where FIA counter-terrorism wing arrested him. FIR registered against the accused revealed that the accused used to invite people to join Daesh through social media while FIA recovered a pistol and printed material of Daesh from his possession. FIA registered the case and started to probe his affiliation with the militant outfit Daesh.