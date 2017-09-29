A high-level security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday deplored cross-border shelling by Indian security forces at Line of Control and Working Boundary.

The National Security Committee meeting was also briefed on Prime Minister Abbasi’s meeting with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

The participants called for the Indian side to permit the United Nations Military Observers group in India and Pakistan to play the role mandated under the UN Security Council resolutions.