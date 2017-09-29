Former Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid who stepped down in controversial Dawn leaks issue said, “Imran is the one who is destroying PTI from within.|”

He stated that PTI has dozens of candidates for the position of prime minister and even more for the post of opposition leader.

Pervaiz Rashid while criticizing Imran Khan commented, he wanted to be the prime minister in 2013 and in the coming year he will be the candidate for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

“He left his house with the dream to become the prime minister, now he is leaving no stone unturned to become the opposition leader and in 2018 he will be applying for the chairmanship of PCB”