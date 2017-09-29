ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday came down hard on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for his remarks given earlier at a gathering in the US, saying, “With such a foreign minister, who needs enemies?”

During his interaction at the Asia Society Forum in New York, Asif had said that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif paid a political price for his peace efforts with India. He also called the Haqqani Network and Jamaatud Dawa’s Hafiz Saeed as the liabilities for Pakistan and asked the US to give Pakistan some time to get rid of them.

"It is very easy to say Pakistan is floating the Haqqanis and Hafiz Saeed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. They are liabilities,” the foreign minister had said.

Imran, while referring to Asif’s statement about Indo-Pak relations, said in a tweet, “Sharifs and their cronies desperate to appease the Indo-US lobby and interests as their loot/properties all stashed away in the West.”

The PTI chief also accused the foreign minister of targeting the armed forces as part of the PML-N’s alleged Indo-US appeasement. “Their continuous targeting of our armed forces continues today as part of this Indo-US appeasement. No concern for Pak lives sacrificed,” he said in his other tweet.

About admission of Asif that the JuD, the LeT and Haqqani Network are liabilities for Pakistan, Khan took it as admitting the ownership of such militant organizations by the foreign minister and said, “Kh Asif's comments of ownership of militant gps (groups) coming from a Foreign Min (minister) undermining Pak security. With such a FM, who needs enemies?”

Through another tweet, the PTI chief said, “Now evident that DawnLeaks was a deliberate attempt by PML-N to target Pak mly (military) at a time when it is fighting our enemies on multiple fronts.”

Earlier, Asif in his remarks at the forum said, “Don't blame us for the Haqqanis and don't blame us for the Hafiz Saeed. These were the people who were your darlings just 20 to 30 years back. They were being dined and wined in the White House.”

Earlier, Asif in a statement said that Pakistan should keep its house in order. His statement was with regard to the activities of militants in Pakistan that got condemnation from the opposition parties and even from a senior leader of PML-N — former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

IMRAN TRYING TO HIDE BEHIND EX-WIFE, SAYS PPP

INP adds: PPP leader Saeed Ghani has said that the nation wants Imran Khan to explain his financial corruption because he comes from a modest background and is unemployed for a long time but lives in a palace in Banigala.

Saeed Ghani said that Imran Khan’s story of taking money from his former wife resembles with the Qatari letter.

“Why his ex-wife did not give the amount directly to Imran Khan and why the money was given to some one named Shahid Khan. It means that his ex-wife did not trust Imran Khan to return this money,” he said.

Saeed Ghani said that the day Imran Khan will tell the truth, he will be in Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan was made cricket captain by dictator General Zia-ul-Haq, Saeed Ghani said.