Minister of State for Petroleum Jam Kamal Khan says Pakistan has rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war on terror for the sake of peace and stability in the region, reported Radio Pakistan.

Talking to PTV, he expressed serious concerns over India's role in Afghanistan.

He said India has made huge investment to foment terrorism in Balochistan.

To a question, he said Pakistan wants resolution of all outstanding issues with India through dialogue but will not compromise on its national interest.