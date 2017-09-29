ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the American policies have key role in fueling Islamic extremism.

According to his tweets on twitter he defended Khawaja Asif, his cabinet colleague, whose comments regarding banned militant outfit drew strong criticism from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan.

“American rulers who advise others to do more are responsible for spreading anarchy in the world,” he said.

He said it wouldn’t be fair to not acknowledge the great sacrifices rendered by Pakistani nation and security forces.

Saad Rafique applauded Defense Minister for showing mirror to American policy makers on their soil with courage and wisdom.

Taking a jibe at PTI leader, he said instead of labeling others as traitors the PTI should look at itself. “Imran Khan’s relations with Jewish lobby are no secret,” he said.