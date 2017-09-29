ISLAMABAD - Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar was on Thursday elected as Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was held here to elect the new Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said an official statement.

Qaumi Wattan Party chief Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao had proposed the name of Bakhtyar for the committee chairman which was seconded by Naeema Kishwer Khan.

“The chairman was elected unanimously by all committee members including Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar, Dr Shireen Mazari, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi, Chaudhry Salman Haneef Khan and Muhammad Khan Daha,” said the statement.

In his opening remarks, Bakhtyar expressed his gratitude to all the members of the committee for electing him as chairman.

The chairman and the committee members appreciated the active role of former chairman Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari.

The committee strongly condemned the belligerent attitude of India towards Pakistan. The committee also expressed serious concern over the unprovoked continuous firing along the Line of Control (LoC) causing loss of life and damage to property.

The committee further condemned the display of banners and posters against the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan in Switzerland and termed it a violation of internationally accepted norms.