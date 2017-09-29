A man, allegedly involved in hiring girls for Islamic State through Facebook, was presented before court today.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented a suspect named Khalil-ur-Rehman before court today, who has been allegedly involved in hiring girls for ISIS through Facebook.

Earlier, Rehman was handed over to FIA by court on a 7-day remand.

According to details, FIA’s counter-terrorism wing arrested the suspect and seized IS flag and literature from him. When presented before the court, the suspect told that he worked for Taliban in the past and now worked for IS.

He also confessed to have made friends with various women with a Facebook Id named Afzal Khan and convinced them to join IS.

The suspect also confessed to have worked in Islamabad to hire women for IS.