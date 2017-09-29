Chairman NAB Qamr Zaman paid a visit to DG NAB office in Lahore. Guard of honor was presented to him.

Qamar Zaman reached Lahore by PIA flight pk 651. He was taken to NAB Lahore office in tight security and will return by next flight to Islamabad.

Qamar Zaman also addressed the officers. While addressing the gathering he said, “NAB Lahore has been declared number one region in terms of performance, on the basis of Annual Inspection conducted in 2016 under Quantified Grading System. We have completed our Head Quaters building in Islamabad, far reaching reforms have been carried out throughout my tenure.”