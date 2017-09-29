A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Friday reached Jati Umra to deliver arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif's children - Hassan, Hussain and Maryam - but returned unsuccessful.

An accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif’s children and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar on Tuesday to ensure their presence.

The accountability court had summoned the Sharif family members to appear in court on Tuesday with regards to three corruption references filed against them by NAB.