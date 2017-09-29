LAHORE - Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Jati Umrah yesterday, discussed in detail the prevailing political scenario, party election and accountability court references.

The meeting continued for hours but no detailed information at the party or the official level was released to the media. The former prime minister was also expected to leave for London yesterday but due to some personal reasons he postponed his UK visit, said a source in the party.

During the meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, matters relating to prevailing political scenario in the country, party election on the presidential slot and the future strategy in this respect came under discussion. They also shared views on the references against the Sharifs before the accountability court which have called the former PM and his three children and son-in-law for October 2.