Pakistan incomplete sans Balochistan: Gen Bajwa

Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that Pakistan was incomplete without Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, the COAS stated this during a meeting with 173 students and faculty members from educational institutions of Balochistan held at the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate.

“Pakistan cannot progress without peace, stability and progress in Balochistan,” the ISPR quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

The COAS termed youth Pakistan’s most precious asset and urged them to contribute in national integration and progress by performing their positive role.

He called upon them to never get misguided by anti-state propaganda, which was being engineered by certain anti-state elements from abroad with the support of hostile foreign agencies.

Gen Bajwa advised the youth to focus on their education, work hard and dispel negativity. Balochistan, he highlighted, is blessed with the most talented and vibrant youths, and the future of Pakistan belongs to them.

Reaffirming education as the national priority, he said: “We will do our best to provide wholehearted support towards the attainment of this national objective.”

He said that the establishment of National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) campus in Quetta was a step towards this end.

Gen Bajwa assured the students that army was committed to providing them a safe, secure and stable Pakistan. “The army is capable of meeting all internal and external challenges and no one can dare cast an evil eye on Pakistan,” he maintained.

With the unflinching support of the entire nation, he continued, the army has achieved great successes to rid the country of violence and terrorism.

He said that development projects that the army has initiated with the support of the government for development in the province include laying communication infrastructure, schools and cadet colleges.

COAS TO VISIT RUSSIA IN NEXT FEW DAYS

INP adds: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Russia soon and also stay in Kabul briefly.

According to ISPR, the army chief will discuss bilateral ties and security issues in Kabul and Moscow during his visit.

A two-week long joint exercise DRUZBA 2017 between special forces of Pakistan and Russian army continues in Minralney Vody, Russia.

According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials of special forces of both the countries.

The statement said that the joint exercise will focus on counter terrorism operations, hostage and rescue, cordon and search operations.

The joint exercise will enhance and further strengthen military ties between both the countries and share Pakistan army’s experience in war against terrorism, the ISPR added.

