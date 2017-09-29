Pakistan and Tajikistan have emphasized restoration of peace in Afghanistan for the benefit of the region, reported by Radio Pakistan

The demand was made at a meeting between Prime Minister's Adviser on National Security Nasser Khan Janjua and Tajik Defence Minister Sherali Mirzo and his Tajik counterpart Abdurahim Qahhorov in Dushanbe.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the bilateral economic and trade cooperation and expressed hope that Tajikistan’s connectivity with Pakistani seaports through CPEC will bolster the bilateral trade.

The Tajik side appreciated Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the war against terror and the successes it has achieved over the last few years in this regard.