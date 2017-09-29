The administration of PakTurk schools on Friday demanded the release of the family of a former director of the institution who were abducted on Wednesday night by 20 armed individuals.

Parents, teachers and staff members protested the abduction at Lahore Press Club on Friday, day after a rights group said the family has been living in Pakistan for the past year on a valid United Nations’ asylum seeker certificate.

HRCP said Mesut Kacmaz, former director of the PakTurk International Schools and Colleges, was picked up on Wednesday by 20 armed individuals, according to their Turkish neighbour who spoke to the rights group.

Kacmaz, his wife, and two daughters were, “roughed-up, hooded, handcuffed and taken in a wagon” to a “furnished house where several other interrogators were also present”, it said.

Pakistan has forged close ties with Turkey in recent years and President Tayyip Erdogan, who opposes the PakTurk Schools, has made several state visits to Islamabad.

Turkey has accused the schools of alleged links to Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, or his “Hizmet” movement, which Erdogan says was behind a failed coup attempt in Turkey last year.

PakTurk schools deny such links but in November last year Pakistan ordered their Turkish teachers to leave the country.

The schools educate more than 10,000 students in Pakistan.